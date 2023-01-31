Transfer News: Done Deals, PSG Set To Sign Chelsea Star, Chelsea Midfielder Joins English Side

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG Set To Sign Chelsea Star

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. It has been reported that the French champions hope that the Morocco international can solve their attacking issues.

Chelsea Midfielder Joins English Side

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has left the club to join the English side Reading on loan for the rest of the season. The young midfielder has been impressive for the Blues development squad this season but has failed to break into the team.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Leeds complete deal for Juve’s McKennie

Leeds have signed Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season, subject to a work permit. The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Whites from Italian Serie A side Juventus,with a view to a permanent dealat the end of the season.

OFFICIAL: Bryan Gil seals return to Sevilla on loan﻿

Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan from Tottenham, it has been confirmed. The 21-year-old initially left Sevilla to join Spurs in 2021 and was subsequently loaned to Valencia. However, he will return to his former team for the rest of the season.

AbiFutbol (

)