SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, PSG Set To Sign Chelsea Star, Chelsea Midfielder Joins English Side

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG Set To Sign Chelsea Star

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. It has been reported that the French champions hope that the Morocco international can solve their attacking issues.

Image

Chelsea Midfielder Joins English Side

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has left the club to join the English side Reading on loan for the rest of the season. The young midfielder has been impressive for the Blues development squad this season but has failed to break into the team.

Casadei joins Chelsea | | Official Site | Chelsea Football Club

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Leeds complete deal for Juve’s McKennie

Leeds have signed Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season, subject to a work permit. The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Whites from Italian Serie A side Juventus,with a view to a permanent dealat the end of the season. 

Image

OFFICIAL: Bryan Gil seals return to Sevilla on loan﻿

Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan from Tottenham, it has been confirmed. The 21-year-old initially left Sevilla to join Spurs in 2021 and was subsequently loaned to Valencia. However, he will return to his former team for the rest of the season.

AbiFutbol (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Current Spanish La Liga Table And Review After Yesterday’s Match

19 mins ago

Video: Liverpool Plot Shock Transfer For Chelsea Midfield Star

23 mins ago

Liverpool’s Stat This Season Compared To Their Stat Last Season Shows How Much They Have Declined

28 mins ago

MUN vs WHU: Match Preview, Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The English FA Cup Showdown

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button