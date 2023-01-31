Transfer News: Done Deals, PSG Deal For Ex-Barca Star Falls Through, Saints Target Vitinha & Dembele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG Deal For Ex-Barca Star Falls Through

Paris Saint-Germain’s deal for Zenit forward Malcom has fallen through, according to Relevo. The two teams were unable to agree on terms for the former Barcelona winger and PSG are set to sign Hakim Ziyech instead.

Saints Target Vitinha & Dembele

Vitinha and Moussa Dembele are two names on Southampton’s shortlist as they look to add one final player in this January transfer window. Nathan Jones has said on multiple occasions over the last week they would like to “add potency” to their attack.

The club’s search for a striker stretches back to last summer when they were unable to land any of their targets and that search looks set to rumble on into Deadline Day. Talks continue with both Lyon and Braga over potential deals. It’s believed Vitinha’s release clause is £26m. Dembele scored 26 goals in 55 league games whilst he was at Celtic between 2016 and 2018.

Leeds make late bid for Zaniolo

Leeds have made a late attempt to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, reports Calciomercato. Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment in seeing the Italy international remain in the Italian capital despite interest from several clubs. Leeds are one of those interested in signing him, but they are only willing to take him on loan with an obligation to buy, whereas Roma would only sell him this month.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Bryan Gil seals return to Sevilla on loan

Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan from Tottenham, it has been confirmed. The 21-year-old initially left Sevilla to join Spurs in 2021 and was subsequently loaned to Valencia. However, he will return to his former team for the rest of the season.

OFFICIAL: Chelsea’s Casadei joins Reading on loan

Reading have brought in Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The 20-year-old signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge in August, and has impressed for the Blues, scoring four times in eight starts for Chelsea’s U21 side.

