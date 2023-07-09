Transfer News: Done Deals, Pochettino to hold Colwill talks, Xhaka explains Arsenal exit

Pochettino to hold Colwill talks

Levi Colwill is a player in high demand following an impressive season on loan with Brighton and a starring role in England under-21s victory at the European Championships.

Xhaka explains Arsenal exit

Granit Xhaka has explained his decision to leave Arsenal.

The midfielder has joined Bayer Leverkusen in a £21.5m deal.

But he has denied speculation that his wife was the deciding factor in his decision to depart North London.

He said: “There was speculation everywhere that my wife was no longer happy in England. That is not at all true.

“The fact is that as a person I am always interested in new challenges. After seven years, the time has come for something completely new.

“The league is not new, but the club is. During the talks with Simon Rolfes [sporting director] and Xabi Alonso, I felt that the long-term project at Leverkusen was worthwhile and that it was 100% in line with me.”

Barcelona see off late competition from Chelsea

Barcelona have seen off a host of rivals to clinch the signing of Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque.

The Catalan giants and Athletico Paranaense have agreed a fee of €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old forward, GOAL understands. The fee could rise as high as €71m (£60m/$77m) in total, and Vitor Roque will arrive in Barcelona in 2024. It’s still not clear if the Brazilian will move in the January transfer window or next summer.

West Brom sales likely with financial battles ‘ongoing’

West Bromwich Albion’s managing director Mark Miles says the beleaguered Championship club’s financial battles are an “ongoing challenge” and that further player sales are likely.

Dara O’Shea has been sold to Burnley for £7million to help cover day-to-day running costs, and other players will be sold if sufficient bids are received.

Efforts are being made to reduce the wage bill as the club prepare for the first season in 21 years without Premier League funding, the money shared between top-flight clubs and parachute payments.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus ‘learn Aymeric Laporte asking price’

Manchester City will reportedly entertain offers of €30m (£25.6m) for defender Aymeric Laporte this summer.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium, making 179 appearances across all tournaments and winning 12 trophies including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Laporte was part of Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning squad last season, but he was forced to settle for a peripheral first-team role after falling behind Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake in the pecking order.

Arsenal will now ‘listen to offers’ for £160k-a-week star at the Emirates

Arsenal will now listen to offers for £160k-a-week star. Arsenal will now listen to offers for midfielder Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Rice soon to arrive at the north London club, Partey’s position in the starting 11 may no longer be a guarantee, so a move away could be best for him personally.

Man United determined to sell four key stars including £80m first-team player

According to recent reports, Erik Ten Hag is preparing to wield the Manchester United axe.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims the United boss is ‘intent on offloading’ as many as four key first-team players.

Scott McTominay and Fred, two regular starters under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are both thought to have been made available this summer, with Ten Hag also keen to sell Jadon Sancho and captain Harry Maguire.

Done Deals

Former Larne star signs for Irish League rivals

Glentoran have signed ex-Larne midfielder Fuad Sule.

The dynamic midfielder left Inver Park at the end of last season, having played a key role in the club’s first Irish League title triumph.

Joy Ralph joins Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Irish Underage International Joy Ralph. The U17 International striker joins the Hoops from DLR Waves.

Speaking on her arrival at Rovers, Ralph said: ‘’I am delighted to be signing for Shamrock Rovers. It is a great opportunity for me, and I look forward to the challenges ahead. I hope that I can play my part in bringing success to the club.”

