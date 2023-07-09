Transfer News: Done Deals, Pochettino plotting Dele Alli call, Inter eyeing Onana replacement

Pochettino plotting Dele Alli call

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will be holding a phone call with Dele Alli to join Chelsea as the Everton man’s career continues to falter.

The 27-year-old returned early from a loan spell at Besiktas owing to injury, but had found himself out of favour in Turkey and questions remain over his future at Goodison Park.

He was one of the first senior figures to return to Everton’s pre-season as he had a year left on his contract with Sean Dyche’s outfit, having fallen from grace since he was one of Pochettino’s stars at Tottenham.

Inter eyeing Onana replacement

Inter have already prepared an opening bid for Yann Sommer — talks expected around €6m.

Plan to submit proposal once Onana deal is closed with Man Utd.

Inter plan remains to negotiate for both Sommer and Anatolij Trubin as they’ve to replace both Onana and Handanović.

Arsenal ‘step up interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong’

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to ramp up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, as the Gunners continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old made 34 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen last term and recorded an impressive number of goal contributions, scoring eight times and assisting on seven occasions.

Having made the switch from Celtic Park to BayArena in January 2021, the Dutchman has featured 95 times in Germany, scoring 11 goals from a full-back position.

Chelsea will now ‘finalise move’ for £100m star at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been tipped to win the race for a Premier League star who could cost as much as £100million.

Chelsea are expected to ‘finalise’ Moises Caicedo’s move to Stamford Bridge after Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Brighton & Hove Albion star, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Flamengo are encouraging Chelsea over Matheus Franca deal

Flamengo are encouraging Chelsea to make a proposal for Matheus Franca but Chelsea are talking to a number of players to fulfil that position.

We are told that the Brazilian club are prepared to let the 19-year-old depart this summer window if a club meets their asking price of €25million with add-ons (Jacque Talbot).

Done Deals

Ex-Hull City striker makes surprise move after Championship departure

Former Hull City striker Nick Powell has made something of a surprise move to League Two outfit Stockport County after leaving Stoke City earlier this summer.

Everton confirm latest summer departure and land ‘significant fee’

Everton have confirmed that Ishe Samuels-Smith has left to join Chelsea.

The Toffees will receive ‘a significant compensation fee’ as the 17-year-old departs for Stamford Bridge. The Athletic reported that Everton could earn close to £4 million.

