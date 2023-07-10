Transfer News: Done Deals, Pochettino expecting Lukaku in training, Bayern to make Harry Kane offer

Pochettino expecting Lukaku in training

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he expects Romelu Lukaku to report for pre-season training next week.

Pochettino was speaking on Wednesday for the first time since beginning his role in west London on July 1.

Though Chelsea have managed to trim their large squad with several departures already this transfer window, there remains a question mark over the future of Lukaku, who spent last season back on loan at Inter Milan.

Bayern to make Harry Kane offer

Bayern Munich are tipped to make a new Harry Kane offer, but even upping what they are willing to pay to £70m isn’t expected to persuade Tottenham into selling. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool ‘convinced’ in La chase

Liverpool are ‘convinced’ that Romeo La wants to become their third midfield signing this summer, Football Insider has claimed.

The Reds are overhauling their midfield options this season.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already joined.

Southampton teen La has been targeted and there appears to be confidence at Anfield that they might be able to lure the Belgian.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus ‘learn Aymeric Laporte asking price’

Manchester City will reportedly entertain offers of €30m (£25.6m) for defender Aymeric Laporte this summer.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium, making 179 appearances across all tournaments and winning 12 trophies including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Laporte was part of Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning squad last season, but he was forced to settle for a peripheral first-team role after falling behind Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake in the pecking order.

£50m Kane alternative would be ‘exciting’ signing at Old Trafford

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is an “exciting talent” amid reports that the Red Devils have made an offer to sign the Atalanta striker at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his centre-forward department ahead of the Manchester giants’ upcoming Premier League and Champions League campaign.

Mbappe has two-week deadline to decide PSG future

The relationship between Paris Saint-Germain and their superstar striker, Kylian Mbappe, is becoming more and more fraught by the day.

It seems clear that the French World Cup winner has engineered a situation whereby he will leave the Ligue Un champions at the end of next season in order to go and play for Real Madrid.

By refusing to sign the 12 month extension to his contract, he can simply walk away from the Parc des Princes next summer for nothing.

With no transfer fee to pay for his services Los Blancos can more easily accede to his salary expectations, so it’s no wonder that PSG president, Nasser El-Khelaifi, is up in arms.

Done Deals

Pearson completes permanent switch to Stoke City from AFC Bournemouth

BEN Pearson has completed a permanent return to Championship outfit Stoke City from Cherries, it has been announced.

28-year-old midfielder Pearson spent the last six months of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the Potteries, making 14 appearances in the second tier.

