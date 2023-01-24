Transfer News: Done Deals, Osimhen To Cost Man Utd €100m, Man City Interested In Chelsea’s Target

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osimhen To Cost Man Utd €100m

Manchester United’s interest in Victor Osimhen has cooled because of Napoli’s €100 million price tag on the striker. The Red Devils are actively searching for a striker.

Man City Interested In Chelsea’s Target

Manchester City are open to including João Cancelo in a cash + player deal to bring in Chelsea’s target, Rafael Leão from AC Milan. The Portuguese forward has 18 months left on his current deal in Milan.

Chelsea reach agreement with Malo Gusto

Chelsea have reached an agreement with 19-year old right-back Malo Gusto on personal terms. He will sign a six-and-a-half-year contract with an evolving salary. The Blues are set to increase their bid to find a total agreement with Lyon.

Real Madrid want Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have been in continuous contact with Jude Bellingham’s camp in recent months and remain confident he will sign for them.

Man Utd ready to sell Maguire and McTominay

Manchester United are ready to sell both Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay in the summer to generate some cash for their transfer budget.

Done Deals

OFFICIAL: Morgan Sanson leaves Villa

Morgan Sanson has left Aston Villa and joined Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season.

OFFICIAL: Arsenal signs Kiwior

Arsenal has announced the signing of Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for a fee worth £20 million ($25m).

