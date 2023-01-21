Transfer News: Done Deals, Newcastle Want Chelsea Star On Loan, Chelsea Defender Joins AC Milan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Newcastle Want Chelsea Star On Loan

Newcastle United are ready to make an offer to Chelsea to sign their star winger Hakim Ziyech on loan according to journalist Dean Jones GiveMeSport.

Jones said, “The Madueke deal will probably trigger the exit of Hakim Ziyech, so that’s the next situation to look out for. Newcastle are primed with an offer to take him on loan.”

Chelsea Defender Joins AC Milan

Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen has joined AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season after extending her contract with the Blues to 2025. The 23-year-old Netherlands international, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2021 from PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal, has made only three Women’s Super League appearances for Emma Hayes’ side this term.

Spurs, Man Utd to compete for Croatian midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Croatia international midfielder Lovro Majer according to Jeunes Footeux. The 24-year-old midfielder joined Rennes in 2021 on a five-year deal which means he still has three and a half years left in his contract with the French club.

De Rossi ‘would love to have’ Nainggolan

SPAL boss Daniele de Rossi has revealed his interest in signing up his former Roma team-mate Radja Nainggolan to play for the Serie B side

De Rossi said: “He has a giant heart. I would love to have Nainggolan in my team. He’s strong and I trust him. I haven’t heard from him for a long time, the president and the sporting director have to take care of that. Right now, I just have to think about the guys I already have in the dressing room.”

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Dortmund confirm Moukoko contract extension

Amid interest from multiple clubs around Europe, including Barcelona and Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund have announced that German youngster Youssoufa Moukoko has extended his stay with the club. The 18-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in June, but Dortmund have confirmed he has renewed his contract until 2026.

OFFICIAL: Man Utd women sign Cascarino

Manchester United Women have announced the loan signing of 25-year-old French international Estelle Cascarino for the rest of the 2022/23 season. Estelle joins United from Paris Saint-Germain, where she spent the previous two seasons, following periods with Bordeaux, Paris FC and Olympique Lyon – winning two Division 1 titles and two French Cups in her career.

