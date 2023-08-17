Transfer News: Done Deals, Newcastle Agree Deal To Sign Lewis Hall, Chelsea Eyeing Brennan Johnson
Newcastle Agree Deal To Sign Lewis Hall
Newcastle have agreed a transfer to sign Lewis Hall on a permanent deal. Initial £28m fee, with add ons.
The youngster had agreed a new 6-year contract with Chelsea but the club felt the fee was too good to turn down, given the FFP situation. (Source: Telegraph Football)
Chelsea Eyeing Brennan Johnson
Chelsea have added Brennan Johnson to their list of attacking targets and have held initial talks with Nottingham Forest over a move for the winger. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)
Galatasaray Preparing Offer For Verratti
Galatasaray are preparing an offer to PSG to sign Marco Verratti.
Would be a €3M loan fee + an option to buy for €10M. (Source: FOTOMAC)
Hakim Ziyech Set To Join Galatasaray
Hakim Ziyech had the first part of his Galatasaray medical yesterday ahead of a potential move from Chelsea.
The Turkish club are awaiting the results before proceeding with second part today. (Source: Sky Sports)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Luton Town have signed Tim Krul from Norwich. (Source: Luton Town FC)
OFFICIAL: Ajax have signed striker Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough for €12M + €2M in add-ons.
He has signed a 5-year contract. (Source: AFC Ajax)
