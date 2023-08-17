Transfer News: Done Deals, Newcastle Agree Deal To Sign Lewis Hall, Chelsea Eyeing Brennan Johnson

Newcastle Agree Deal To Sign Lewis Hall

Newcastle have agreed a transfer to sign Lewis Hall on a permanent deal. Initial £28m fee, with add ons.

The youngster had agreed a new 6-year contract with Chelsea but the club felt the fee was too good to turn down, given the FFP situation. (Source: Telegraph Football)

Chelsea Eyeing Brennan Johnson

Chelsea have added Brennan Johnson to their list of attacking targets and have held initial talks with Nottingham Forest over a move for the winger. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)

Galatasaray Preparing Offer For Verratti

Galatasaray are preparing an offer to PSG to sign Marco Verratti.

Would be a €3M loan fee + an option to buy for €10M. (Source: FOTOMAC)

Hakim Ziyech Set To Join Galatasaray

Hakim Ziyech had the first part of his Galatasaray medical yesterday ahead of a potential move from Chelsea.

The Turkish club are awaiting the results before proceeding with second part today. (Source: Sky Sports)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Luton Town have signed Tim Krul from Norwich. (Source: Luton Town FC)

OFFICIAL: Ajax have signed striker Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough for €12M + €2M in add-ons.

He has signed a 5-year contract. (Source: AFC Ajax)

