Transfer News: Done deals; Newcastle agree £38m deal to sign Barnes; Chelsea rule out Maguire move

According to David Ornstein, Newcastle United have reached agreement with Leicester City to sign Harvey Barnes. The deal for the 25-year-old winger is said to be worth in the region of £38m. Barnes scored 13 goals with one assists in 34 appearances for the Foxes in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea rule out Maguire move

According to the Guardian, Chelsea have ruled out signing Manchester United centre-back, Harry Maguire this summer.

The 30-year-old could leave Old Trafford this summer after he was stripped of the captaincy and also saw his game time drop last season under Erik Ten Hag. It is claimed that the Blues would prefer a deal for Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi instead of securing the signature of the former Leicester City man.

DONE DEALS;

Hannover have re-signed full-back Marcel Halstenberg from RB Leipzig for €700k

Inter Milan have signed full-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer following his departure from Juventus.

