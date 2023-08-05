Transfer News: Done deals; Muani decides to join PSG, Chelsea begin contract negotiations with Ian

Muani decides to join PSG

Kolo Muani has decided to join Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint Germain this summer. He wants to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer and He has already informed the bosses. Eintracht boss Krösche has always demanded €100m. For the players management it is not realistic.

Chelsea begin contract negotiations with Ian Maatsen

Mauricio Pochettino has told Ian Maatsen he wants him to stay and Chelsea have begun contract negotiations. His future is still not secure with West Ham United, Ajax and Lens interested in signing him this summer.

Porto agree deal for Valera

Porto have reached an agreement with Boca Juniors for Alan Valera on a total package worth around €12m. Valera will undergo medical tests next week in Portugal and then sign a five-year contract with Porto.

Charles to AC Milan

Atalanta have full agreement in place with AC Milan to sign Charles de Ketelaere: €3m loan fee, €23m buy option clause which is not mandatory and 10% sell-on clause to AC Milan. Atalanta board and coach Gasperini are now confident to convince the player. It is now up to the player to decide

DONE DEALS;

Robert Sánchez has joined Chelsea on seven year deal from Brighton on £20m fee plus £5m add-ons. Contract is valid until 2030.

France international, Josko Gvardiol has joined Manchester City from RB Leipzig for £77.6m.

Rasmus Højlund has joined Manchester United from Atalanta. The 20-year-old signed a five year deal plus an option for a further year and the deal is worth €85m(€75+10m)

