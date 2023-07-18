Transfer News: Done Deals, Moises Caicedo To Chelsea, West Ham Keen On Conor Gallagher

Moises Caicedo To Chelsea

Moises Caicedo’s camp is going to insist on a move to Chelsea, as the player feels disrespected and it will be told to Brighton again today. (Source: Jacobs Ben)

West Ham Keen On Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is on West Ham’s list, and talks are positive and ongoing.

There are talks of a transfer fee of around £21–£30 million, and Conor is open to joining the hammers this summer. (Source: Transfer )

Chelsea Closing In On Ollie Harrison

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of 15-year-old Newcastle United midfielder Ollie Harrison amid interest from Brighton and Wolves. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Wolves In Talks To Sign Elvedi

Wolves are in talks to sign centre-back Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Source: Express & Star)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: RB Leipzig have signed Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG for a fee of around €15 million.

He has put pen to paper on a five-year deal. (Source: RB Leipzig)

OFFICIAL: Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for a €15 million fee. (Source: Chelsea Football Club)

