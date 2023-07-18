Transfer News: Done Deals, Moises Caicedo To Chelsea, West Ham Keen On Conor Gallagher
Moises Caicedo To Chelsea
Moises Caicedo’s camp is going to insist on a move to Chelsea, as the player feels disrespected and it will be told to Brighton again today. (Source: Jacobs Ben)
West Ham Keen On Conor Gallagher
Conor Gallagher is on West Ham’s list, and talks are positive and ongoing.
There are talks of a transfer fee of around £21–£30 million, and Conor is open to joining the hammers this summer. (Source: Transfer )
Chelsea Closing In On Ollie Harrison
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of 15-year-old Newcastle United midfielder Ollie Harrison amid interest from Brighton and Wolves. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Wolves In Talks To Sign Elvedi
Wolves are in talks to sign centre-back Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Source: Express & Star)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: RB Leipzig have signed Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG for a fee of around €15 million.
He has put pen to paper on a five-year deal. (Source: RB Leipzig)
OFFICIAL: Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for a €15 million fee. (Source: Chelsea Football Club)
