Transfer News: Done Deals, Mbappe Fully Set To Leave PSG, Brighton Reach Agreement To Sign Kudus

Mbappe Fully Set To Leave PSG

Kylian Mbappé will NOT rejoin PSG’s main squad after their Japan tour.

He dreams of Real Madrid and the Spanish club is considered the “only way out” of the situation for PSG. (Source: Le Parisien)

Brighton Reach Agreement To Sign Kudus

Brighton and Ajax have an agreement in place for Mohammed Kudus worth €40m fee. The deal between clubs has been advanced since July, just been waiting for the player to agree personal terms. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Set To Make Formal Bid For Balogun

Inter Milan will submit a bid of €35M + bonuses for Folarin Balogun after missing out on Gianluca Scamacca. (Source: Tuttosport)

Kessie To Undergo Al-Ahli Medical

Franck Kessié will have his medical tomorrow with Al-Ahli. (Source: tw/Matte Moretto)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Leeds United have signed Sam Byram on a one-year contract. (Source: Leeds United)

OFFICIAL: Fiorentina have signed Yerry Mina on a free transfer after he left Everton. (Source: ACF Fiorentina)

Mr_Krabbs (

)