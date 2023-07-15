Transfer News: Done Deals, Marseille interested in Aubameyang, Xhaka opens up on Arsenal exit

Marseille interested in Aubameyang

Marseille are interested in signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A formal approach is expected soon.

Marseille manager Marcelino is a long-term admirer of the player.

Aubameyang has one year left on his Chelsea contract.

Talks between Chelsea and Aubameyang have been held over “ble exit routes”.

Xhaka opens up on Arsenal exit

Granit Xhaka says being booed off the pitch by Arsenal fans in 2019 “gave me even more strength”, insisting the incident was a “misunderstanding between the fans and me”.

Xhaka, who completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen this summer for a fee of around £21.5m, was stripped of the captaincy after reacting angrily to boos from his own fans when he was substituted in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Spurs could ‘overtake’ Chelsea for Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly keen on leaving Juventus with a move to the Premier League a possibility in the summer transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign a new striker at Stamford Bridge despite already welcoming Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to the club this summer.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to ‘overtake’ both Chelsea and PSG in their pusuit of Dusan Vlahovic, if Harry Kane does leave Spurs this summer.

Lodi moves to Marseille

Former Nottingham Forest defender Renan Lodi has signed for Marseille on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian spent last season on-loan at the City Ground and played a key role as they retained their Premier League status.

It was reported they were keen to get him back from Atletico Madrid but he has instead moved to France.

Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan to END talks

It seems Chelsea could be left with a huge problem in Romelu Lukaku.

The striker wants to return to Inter Milan but the Blues have so far rejected all offers from the San Siro giants.

Now, however, they could end their interest entirely.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are furious about talks with Juventus and have decided to walk away.

Fabinho left out of Liverpool tour as Saudi Arabia looms

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to Germany for a pre-season training camp.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad reportedly keen.

Reds teammate Jordan Henderson has also been touted for a move to th Saudi Pro League and reports claim Al-Ettifaq, now under the management of Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, are lining up a move that will see the England international paid a staggering £700k-per-week.

Done Deals

Exeter City sign Brentford midfielder Ryan Trevitt on loan

Exeter City have completed the signing of talented midfielder Ryan Trevitt on loan from Premier League side Brentford. He becomes the Grecians’ fifth inbound transfer of the summer window.

Southampton FC Women sign Emily Kraft from Lewes FC

SAINTS FC Women have announced the signing of Emily Kraft from fellow Barclays Women’s Championship side Lewes FC.

The 21 year old joins Southampton having scored five times – including a header at St Mary’s – across 20 games in all competitions last season.

