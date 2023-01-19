Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd Want To Keep Maguire, Mbappe Snubbed Liverpool Move

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Man Utd want to keep Maguire

The Daily Mail reports Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire and do not plan on allowing the England defender to leave this month despite now finding himself behind international team-mate Luke Shaw.

Mbappe snubbed Liverpool move

The Athletic has a big story about Liverpool today – saying the club were front-runners to sign Kylian Mbappe for a record-breaking £171m fee in the summer. However, the Reds were reportedly snubbed by the player who decided he wanted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

West Ham in advanced talks to sign Villa striker Ings

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings. Sky Sports has been told discussions are over a permanent deal for the 30-year-old, who has scored six goals in 18 Premier League games this season. Ings joined Villa from Southampton in the summer of 2021 and has made 52 appearances for the West Midlands club.

Dortmund, Newcastle among clubs interested in Spanish youngster

Borussia Dortmund continues to push to sign Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. However, a number of Premier League clubs are interested in competing with the German side. Newcastle United have watched him several times and Arsenal are keeping an eye on his situation. An unnamed Premier League club is prepared to make a bid for him. Fresneda is happy at Vallodolid but is flattered by the interest – and is open to a new challenge in another league if the project is right.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Everton recall Onyango from Burton Albion loan

Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango has been recalled from his loan spell at Burton Albion. Onyango made 24 appearances in all competitions for the League One club since the start of the season.

OFFICIAL: Ryerson extends at Borussia Dortmund

Julian Ryerson has signed until June 2026 as new Borussia Dortmund player.

SportingAbimbola (

)