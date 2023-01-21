SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd To Offer Garnacho Record Contract, Besiktas Confirm Aboubakar Signing

Man Utd To Offer Garnacho Record Contract

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho a record eight-year deal with the club, according to The Mirror. However, the same outlet reports that the 18-year-old is looking at a contract closer to four years in length, with talks also stalling over the player’s wages.

Besiktas confirm Aboubakar signing

Besiktas have confirmed the signing of Vincent Aboubakar, who was released from Al-Nassr to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Cameroon international thus completes a ‘transfer triangle’ that saw Ronaldo forced out of Manchester United to join Al-Nassr, Weghorst leave Besiktas for United, and Aboubakar join Besiktas for his third spell in Turkish football.

Camavinga to stay at Madrid

It looks as though Eduardo Camavinga is set to remain at Real Madrid according to Carlo Ancelotti. The Daily Mirror have also reported that the player’s agent has ruled out a move away from the Spanish capital amid Arsenal’s interest.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Charlton land Penney loan

Charlton have confirmed the loan signing of full-back Matt Penney from Ipswich. Penney spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, where he started every game and won two Player of the Month awards.

OFFICIAL: Hibs sign Jeggo as first January signing

James Jeggo has become Hibernian’s first signing of the January transfer window, signing an 18-month deal from Belgian side K.A.S Eupen. He previously won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz and has earned 15 caps for Australia.

