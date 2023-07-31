Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd To Make Greenwood Decision Soon, Dembélé To PSG

Manchester United’s Final Call on Mason Greenwood:

Manchester United is facing a crucial decision regarding their young talent, Mason Greenwood. The club must decide before their Premier League opening game on August 14 whether to retain or release the promising player. The responsibility lies solely with Manchester United, as it will not be influenced by Erik ten Hag. Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome, which will significantly impact the team’s strategy for the upcoming season.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Dembélé’s Paris Saint-Germain Move:

In a thrilling saga, Ousmane Dembélé has taken the necessary steps towards joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. He has formally informed Barça of his intention to move to the French giants, seeking their permission for the transfer. The agreement between Ousmane, his agent Sissoko, and PSG has been finalized, with a five-year contract in place. However, activating the La Liga €50m release clause within eight hours remains a challenge, and alternative solutions are being sought. Football enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on this dramatic twist in the transfer market.

Everton’s Deal for Youssef Chermiti:

Everton Football Club is making waves with its latest transfer update. An agreement in principle has been reached with Sporting to sign Youssef Chermiti, a promising striker born in 2004. The clubs have verbally agreed on the deal, and Youssef is set to join the Premier League side. Everton fans are excited about the potential impact Chermiti could bring to their attacking line.

Liverpool’s Bid for Roméo La:

Liverpool is showing strong interest in Roméo La, and the club has readied a £45m package for the young talent. The bid has been in preparation since last week and will be sent soon. If successful, La could bolster Liverpool’s midfield and add depth to the squad, which is vital for a competitive season ahead.

Arsenal’s Pursuit of David Raya:

Arsenal is actively in contact with David Raya’s representatives to initiate salary discussions. The player has expressed his preference for Arsenal over Bayern as his destination. However, Brentford, Raya’s current club, is demanding a £40m fee, which might be the critical point in negotiations. Arsenal fans are hopeful that the club can secure Raya’s services and enhance their goalkeeping department.

