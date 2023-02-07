Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd to make £107m move for Super Eagles Star, Atletico Keen On Signing Chelsea Star For Free

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Utd to make £107m move for Super Eagles Star

Despite the arrival of Wout Weghorst in January, it’ s expected that United will move for Napoli and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in the summer, breaking the British transfer record in the process. Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in the forward as their spending spree looks set to continue according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Atletico Keen On Signing Chelsea Star For Free

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is out of contract in the summer, could make a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. It’s unclear as to whether Chelsea are prepared to extend the 31-year-old’s deal which means he could head to Spain on a free transfer.

Liverpool target Athletic Bilbao duo

Liverpool are exploring the prospect of signing Athletico duo Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet, reports AS. Liverpool’s woes continued with a 3-0 loss at Wolves at the weekend, and Jurgen Klopp is rportedly keen to freshen up his squad.

Maguire, McTominay to lead Man Utd’s summer exits

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay will lead an exodus of six big-name Manchester United players in a fire sale this summer, according to the Daily Star. Other names linked with an exit include Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek.

Steve Bruce rejected Wigan’s offer

Steve Bruce rejected Wigan Athletic’s offer to become their new manager after the club parted ways with Kolo Toure last month according to Football Insider. The former West Brom manager was approached for the manager’s role but after he rejected it, Wigan appointed Shaun Maloney.

DONE DEALS

Done Deal: Queiroz named Qatar boss

Former Portugal and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has been hired by Qatar in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in 2026. Queiroz has managed at the last four World Cups and this will be the seventh different national team for the former Real Madrid head coach and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd.

OFFICIAL: Brough Joins Hornets

Watford FC Women has announced the arrival of promising young forward Faye Brough following a successful trial period with the Hornets. The Japanese attacker has put pen to paper on permanent terms with the Golden Girls having trained with Damon Lathrope’s squad for several weeks, impressing with her quick feet and eye for goal.

