Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd Signs Chelsea Target, Man Utd Star Joins English Club

Man Utd Signs Chelsea Target

Manchester United have signed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan in a late Deadline Day move from Bayern Munich. The club were offered a host of midfielders including free agent Isco, Atletico Madrid’s Saul Ninguez and Yannick Carrasco and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, but preferred Sabitzer.

Chelsea also enquired about a deal for Sabitzer but chose to pursue a move for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Man Utd Star Joins English Club

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Stoke City on loan for the remainder of this season. Stoke moved quickly to approach Manchester United for the 25-year-old centre back, after it became clear they were committed to selling Harry Souttar to Leicester.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Saints sign Sulemana for club-record £22m

Southampton have signed forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes for a club-record £22m.

OFFICIAL: Southampton sign Onuachu for £18m

Southampton have signed striker Paul Onuachu from Genk for £18m.

