Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd Hojlund bid rejected, Spurs keen on Colwill deal

Man Utd Hojlund bid rejected

Manchester United have offered players to Atalanta as they look to sign Rasmus Hojlund but have been told they must pay the striker’s huge £85.5million valuation in cash only.

Erik ten Hag wants the 20-year-old centre-forward to lead his attack this season and has made the Dane his No 1 target. The Athletic say United have offered players in exchange for him.

They have floated the idea of swap deals plus money at a time where Fred and Donny van de Beek are among the United players up for sale.

Spurs keen on Colwill deal

Tottenham have joined Levi Colwill‘s growing list of admirers despite Chelsea insisting the defender is not for sale.

Chelsea have offered the 20-year-old a new contract to secure his long-term future, but it remains unsigned as the homegrown youngster seeks assurances over his game time in west London.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to hand Colwill a first-team role in the coming season despite competition from Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah in a back

four.

Chelsea set to make a move for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki

According to ESPN, Chelsea are reported readying an opening bid for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki as they eye a replacement for Christian Pulisic. Pulisic is set to join AC Milan, with the USMNT midfielder currently undergoing the second-part of his medical with the Serie A giants.

And the Blues are already moving to replace Pulisic, with Cherki one of the top targets. Currently under a contract at Lyon until June 2025, the France U21 international is keen to join Chelsea, and is valued at around €40m by the Ligue 1 outfit. Montpellier goal-machine Elye Wahi is also on the London club’s shortlist

Mane a ‘new target’ for Gerrard

Sadio Mane has emerged as a ‘new target’ for Steven Gerrard.

Already attempting to bring Jordan Henderson to the Middle East, Gerrard has reportedly eyed Mane as another player of interest amid uncertainty over his Bayern Munich future.

Barcelona are keen to sign Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, with Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso considered a backup option. (Mundo Deportivo)

LAVIA IS LIVERPOOL MIDFIELD TARGET

Romeo La could be the player who arrives at Liverpool to strengthen the midfield, and that is not necessarily related to Jordan Henderson’s potential departure.

Palace’s Goodman in talks with Colchester

Crystal Palace Under-21 goalkeeper Owen Goodman is in talks with Colchester United over a loan move.

The 19-year-old has been named on the first-team bench on four occasions since signing professional terms in July 2021, but has yet to experience first team football.

He has earned call-ups at youth level internationally, and was due to be on standby for England’s Under-20 World Cup squad, this summer but opted instead to play for Palace in their Under-21 Premier League International Cup final defeat by PSV Jong.

Done Deals

Academy trio sign modern apprenticeships

The club is pleased to confirm the signing of three new modern apprentices who are making the step up from the Thistle Weir Youth Academy.

Jamie Taggart, Sallu Turay and Ricco Diack have all signed two-year modern apprenticeships having joined the first team for pre-season training this summer. Ricco has already made his first team debut for the club, coming off the bench against Hamilton back in January while Jamie and Sallu both featured in last week’s friendly against Kelty Hearts.

Viktor Gyökeres joins Sporting Lisbon

Coventry City can confirm that striker Viktor Gyökeres has joined Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old striker joins the Portuguese side following the agreement of a significant undisclosed fee, which is the highest transfer fee ever received by the Sky Blues, plus add ons.

