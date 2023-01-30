SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd Agree Deal To Sign Young Striker, Spurs ‘Steal’ Chelsea Youngster

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 335 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Utd Agree Deal To Sign Young Striker

A deal has been agreed between Manchester United and Cardiff City for striker Gabriele Biancheri, the 16-year-old Wales Under-17 international who also qualifies to represent England and Italy. Biancheri completed a medical over the weekend and is set to join United, signing a scholar contract and then a long-term professional deal when he turns 17 in September. The move does not need to be done before Tuesday’s deadline but United have acted decisively to secure a player who was on the radar for a number of leading clubs.

Image

Spurs Steal Chelsea Youngster

The Evening Standard report that Tottenham are close to signing 19-year-old Chelsea striker Jude Soonsup-Bell to bolster the club’s academy after agreeing upon a fee. The highly-rated teenager has just six months left on his contract and will now undergo a medical with Tottenham before completing the switch.

Report: Manchester City Open Talks With Chelsea's Jude Soonsup-Bell - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC , Analysis and More

Gil to join Sevilla

Tottenham forward Bryan Gil will join former club Sevilla until the end of the season. The deal is a loan move with no obligations for the Spanish side to buy. Gil joined Spurs in the summer of 2021 in a £21.6m switch which included Erik Lamela also moving to Sevilla as part of the deal.

Tottenham confirm Bryan Gil deal as Erik Lamela heads to Sevilla - Football España

Newcastle eye move for Spurs target Hincapie

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Piero Hincapie according to Football Insider. Tottenham have already placed a bid of £22million for the player Bayer Leverkusen reportedly rejected it. The Magpies are even ready to wait for the player until summer to sign him.

Newcastle in nine-club transfer battle with likes of PSG and Atletico Madrid for Copa America starlet Piero Hincapie | The US Sun

Leeds’ Llorente heading to Roma

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is set to join Roma on loan with a view to a permanent deal. The player is in Rome undergoing a medical.

AS Roma 'closing in' on deal to sign Leeds United defender Diego Llorente - Leeds Live

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL:  Tete joins Leicester City

Leicester City have signed Tete from French Ligue 1 side Lyon on loan for the rest of the season.

Leicester sign Brazilian winger Tete

OFFICIAL: Gordon seals £45m Newcastle switch

Anthony Gordon has sealed his £45m switch to Newcastle after handing in a transfer request at Everton. Gordon asked to leave his boyhood club, Everton revealed in a club statement, in a bid to join the Magpies.

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 335 2 minutes read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: United Give Their Verdict On Lindelof Future, Blues Ready To Trigger Fernandez Clause

1 min ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Striker Set To Join EPL Rivals, Arsenal Star Set To Leave Club

10 mins ago

Video: Arsenal Summer Signing To Join Norwich On Loan

21 mins ago

Arsenal is moving ‘behind the scenes’ to sign Fresneda before the transfer deadline

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button