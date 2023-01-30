Transfer News: Done Deals, Man Utd Agree Deal To Sign Young Striker, Spurs ‘Steal’ Chelsea Youngster

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Utd Agree Deal To Sign Young Striker

A deal has been agreed between Manchester United and Cardiff City for striker Gabriele Biancheri, the 16-year-old Wales Under-17 international who also qualifies to represent England and Italy. Biancheri completed a medical over the weekend and is set to join United, signing a scholar contract and then a long-term professional deal when he turns 17 in September. The move does not need to be done before Tuesday’s deadline but United have acted decisively to secure a player who was on the radar for a number of leading clubs.

Spurs Steal Chelsea Youngster

The Evening Standard report that Tottenham are close to signing 19-year-old Chelsea striker Jude Soonsup-Bell to bolster the club’s academy after agreeing upon a fee. The highly-rated teenager has just six months left on his contract and will now undergo a medical with Tottenham before completing the switch.

Gil to join Sevilla

Tottenham forward Bryan Gil will join former club Sevilla until the end of the season. The deal is a loan move with no obligations for the Spanish side to buy. Gil joined Spurs in the summer of 2021 in a £21.6m switch which included Erik Lamela also moving to Sevilla as part of the deal.

Newcastle eye move for Spurs target Hincapie

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Piero Hincapie according to Football Insider. Tottenham have already placed a bid of £22million for the player Bayer Leverkusen reportedly rejected it. The Magpies are even ready to wait for the player until summer to sign him.

Leeds’ Llorente heading to Roma

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is set to join Roma on loan with a view to a permanent deal. The player is in Rome undergoing a medical.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Tete joins Leicester City

Leicester City have signed Tete from French Ligue 1 side Lyon on loan for the rest of the season.

OFFICIAL: Gordon seals £45m Newcastle switch

Anthony Gordon has sealed his £45m switch to Newcastle after handing in a transfer request at Everton. Gordon asked to leave his boyhood club, Everton revealed in a club statement, in a bid to join the Magpies.

SportingAbimbola (

)