Transfer News: Done Deals, Man U Interested In Ex-Chelsea Star, Chelsea Join Race To Sign Bellingham

Chelsea Join Race To Sign Bellingham

Chelsea will move heaven and earth to sign Jude Bellingham from Dortmund this summer according to the telegraph.

Man Utd Interested In Ex-Chelsea Star

Manchester United are interested in signing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham from Roma. The now AS Roma striker has been exceptional but it could be that we’ll soon see him make his way back to the Premier League, with Man Utd looking like an option.

Bayern hopeful for Kane

Bayern Munich still hope Harry Kane doesn’t sign a new contract at Tottenham. He is their number one target for the striker position.

Bayern would lead the race to sign the Englishman because of Tottenham’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival.

Southampton set to complete Jesse Marsch deal

Southampton expect to complete the appointment of Jesse Marsch as the club’s new head coach tomorrow.

Done Deals

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Leeds confirm Michael Skubala

Leeds have confirmed that caretaker boss Michael Skubala will continue to lead the men’s first team for their upcoming fixtures.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Alfie Mawson retires from football

Alfie Mawson has retired from professional football at the age of 29 due to a number of ongoing knee injuries.

