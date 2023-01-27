Transfer News: Done deals; Man U & Chelsea suffer Gusto blow, Arsenal told to pay €60m for Zubimendi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Chelsea suffer Gusto blow.

Manchester United and Chelsea have suffered a setback in the race to sign Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyon. Lyon president Aulas has insisted that Gusto will not be leaving this month.

Arsenal told to pay €60m for Zubimendi

According to reports, Real Sociedad have told Arsenal they will have to pay Martín Zubimendi’s €60 release clause if they want to sign the midfielder this month. Mikel Arteta is keen to add a new central midfielder before the transfer window deadline after Mohamed Elneny sustained a knee injury and Zubimendi has been identified as a potential transfer target

Chelsea still pushing to sign Caicedo.

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo with few days to go until the transfer window closes. Brighton reportedly have no intention of selling in this window. However, Caicedo has two-and-a-half years left on his contract – and is unlikely to sign a new one.

Inter unlikely to renew Lukaku’s loan deal

Inter Milan are reportedly unlikely to renew Romelu Lukaku’s loan deal from Chelsea. Lukaku joined Inter in the summer but has struggled at the San Siro.

Arsenal close in on third January signing

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on their third signing of the January window. According to reports, the Gunners are hopeful of landing 20 year old Ibrahima Bamba from Vitoria Guimaraes.

Spurs in Pedro Prorro talks

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to match Pedro Porro’s release clause which is believed to be £39.9m. Spurs have been in negotiations all month and it is understood that Sporting Lisbon want to keep Porro until at least after Saturday, when they play Porto in the Taca da Liga final

Done deals;

Sunderland have announced the signing of Lille forward Isaac Lihadji for an undisclosed fee.

Stoke City have signed midfielder Bersant Celina on a six-month loan deal from French side Dijon

Southampton have confirmed the signing of defender James Bree from Luton Town

Samwrites01 (

)