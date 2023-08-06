SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Man City To Make Suprise Move For Mitoma, Bayern Confident In Kane Deal

Man City To Make Suprise Move For Mitoma

Manchester City are set to make a surprise swoop for Brighton’s Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma. (Source: Sun on Sunday)

Bayern Confident In Kane Deal

Bayern Munich are so confident they’ll take Harry Kane from Spurs that they have already bought him a luxury Bavarian villa. (Source: Sunday Express)

AS Monaco Looking To Close Zakaria Deal

AS Monaco hope to close Denis Zakaria deal next week as negotiations will continue on both player and club side with Juventus.

Discussions will continue after opening bid revealed here on month ago. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Van De Ven To Undergo Spurs Medical

Micky van de Ven will travel to London today. Medical tests have been booked to take place on Monday, with Wolfsburg set to receive fee around €50m + add-ons included.

He will sign a five-year contract early next week. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: AEK Athens have signed striker Ezequiel Ponce from Elche for €4.5m on a contract until 2027. (Source: AEK Athens)

OFFICIAL: St Johnstone have signed midfielder Matt Smith from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal. (Source: St Johnstone)

