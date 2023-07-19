Transfer News: Done Deals, Man City Set To Sign Barcelona Winger, Liverpool Interested In Doucoure

Man City Set To Sign Barcelona Winger

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha if Riyad Mahrez leaves for Saudi Arabia.

Txiki Begiristain and Deco have already been in contact this week. Barcelona are willing to listen to any offer. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Liverpool Interested In Doucoure

Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucouré.

The Eagles would only entertain a big offer and may look at Southampton’s £50m valuation of Romeo La as guidance. (Source: The Athletic FC)

Roman Saiss To Join Al-Saad

Romain Saïss is set to sign for Qatari side Al-Saad. He’s agreed a 3-year contract.

A fee of €2.5M to Besiktas could be enough to get the deal over the line. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Strasbourg In Talks For Davinson Sanchez

Ligue 1 club Strasbourg are in talks with Tottenham for the signing of Davinson Sánchez.

Nothing is agreed yet, especially over the player’s salary. (Source: Matte Moretto)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Stoke City have signed Daniel Johnson on a two-year contract.

He joins on a free transfer after he left Preston. (Source: Stoke city)

OFFICIAL: Ethan Ampadu has signed for Leeds United from Chelsea for a £7m fee + add-ons.

He puts pen to paper on a four-year contract. (Source: Leeds United)

