Transfer News: Done Deals, Man City Make New Contract Offer To Walker, Newcastle Sign Livramento

Man City Make New Contract Offer To Walker

Manchester City have offered Kyle Walker a contract extension.

The player must make a choice of either joining Bayern Munich or extend at City. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United Sign Livramento

Former Chelsea defender, Tino Livramento has signed for Newcastle on a five-year deal for £32 million from Southampton. (Source: NUFC)

Matic Wants Rennes Switch

Nemanja Matić wants to sign for Stade De Rennes.

He informed his representatives this morning that he wants to join the French club. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Neymar Transfer From PSG Being Worked On

Pini Zahavi is on the Neymar transfer case. A Saudi club has offered Neymar a contract and could grant him a season-long loan to Barça.

The Saudi club would take over part of the salary. (Source: sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Standard Liege have signed striker Wilfried Kanga on a season-long loan from Hertha Berlin. (Source: Standard Liege)

OFFICIAL: Universitatea Craiova have signed midfielder Jasmin Kurtic on a free transfer from Parma. (Source: Universitatea Craiova)

