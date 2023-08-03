Transfer News: Done Deals, Man City Completes Gvardiol Signing, Kessié Close To Saudi Move

Joško Gvardiol: The Most Expensive Center Back in History

In a historic move, Manchester City and RB Leipzig have officially signed documents for Joško Gvardiol’s transfer. The Croatian center-back is set to join Man City for a fixed fee of €90 million, making him the most expensive center back ever. With no add-ons, the deal has been sealed, and Joško will soon be on his way to Manchester to undergo medical tests ahead of his move.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Franck Kessié: A Bid from Al Ahli

In another high-profile transfer, Saudi side Al Ahli has submitted a substantial €15 million bid to Barcelona for midfielder Franck Kessié. The player is reportedly close to accepting a three-year contract, pending discussions between the clubs to finalize the deal. The potential move to Al Ahli could see Kessié take on a new challenge in his career.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Mohamed Daramy: Burnley’s Pursuit of Danish Talent

Burnley FC has initiated talks with Ajax to secure the services of winger Mohamed Daramy. The Danish talent is highly regarded by Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who considers him a top target. Negotiations are underway for a permanent transfer, but Ajax is reluctant to part ways with the promising young player.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Ousmane Dembélé: A Big Move to Paris Saint-Germain

In a stunning development, Ousmane Dembélé is set to join Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for €50 million. The decision was finalized on Sunday night, and Dembélé is already in Paris, preparing for his medical on Friday. The talented winger has agreed to a five-year deal with PSG, securing his services until 2028. A private clause was activated to facilitate the transfer, with Barcelona receiving more than 50% of the amount.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

