Transfer News: Done Deals, Man City Accept Al-Nassr Offer For Laporte, Washington Signs Chelsea Deal
Man City Accept Al-Nassr Offer For Laporte
Manchester City have accepted an offer from Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte.
The player is open to the move, having struggled for minutes at City last season. (Source: David_Ornstein)
Washington Signs Chelsea Deal
Chelsea are set to announce the €16m + €4m transfer of David Washinton from Santos.
The 18-year old has signed his contract and completed his medical. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Townsend Receives Offers From MLS & Saudi Arabia
Andros Townsend has received approaches from MLS and Saudi clubs as he considers his options.
He is currently a free agent. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea Will Pay Below £60M For La
Chelsea will pay £53M + £5M add ons to Southampton for Romeo La. (Source: David_Ornstein)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Odion Ighalo has left Al-Hilal and signed for Al-Wehda, his third club in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Al-Wehda)
OFFICIAL: Lyon have signed Jack O’Brien from Crystal Palace on a contract until June 2027 for a fee of around €1 million. (Source: OL)
Mr_Krabbs (
)