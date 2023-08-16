Transfer News: Done Deals, Man City Accept Al-Nassr Offer For Laporte, Washington Signs Chelsea Deal

Man City Accept Al-Nassr Offer For Laporte

Manchester City have accepted an offer from Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte.

The player is open to the move, having struggled for minutes at City last season. (Source: David_Ornstein)

Washington Signs Chelsea Deal

Chelsea are set to announce the €16m + €4m transfer of David Washinton from Santos.

The 18-year old has signed his contract and completed his medical. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Townsend Receives Offers From MLS & Saudi Arabia

Andros Townsend has received approaches from MLS and Saudi clubs as he considers his options.

He is currently a free agent. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea Will Pay Below £60M For La

Chelsea will pay £53M + £5M add ons to Southampton for Romeo La. (Source: David_Ornstein)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Odion Ighalo has left Al-Hilal and signed for Al-Wehda, his third club in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Al-Wehda)

OFFICIAL: Lyon have signed Jack O’Brien from Crystal Palace on a contract until June 2027 for a fee of around €1 million. (Source: OL)

