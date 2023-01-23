Transfer News: Done Deals, Madrid Won’t Be Waiting For Mbappe, Arsenal To Return For Zubimendi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Madrid Won’t Be Waiting For Mbappe

After missing out on Kylian Mbappe last summer, Real Madrid insist they will only pursue the Frenchman if he makes it clear he wants out of Paris Saint-Germain. According to Marca, the Spanish giants aren’t waiting around for Mbappe, and haven’t contacted his representatives. They will only make a move if the player publicly vocalises his intention to leave.

Arsenal To Return For Zubimendi

Arsenal are plotting a new bid for Martin Zubimendi in the summer, Fichajes reports. The Gunners were knocked back by the Real Sociedad star as he preferred to remain in La Liga but they are set to return for him with a new bid.

Udinese confirm Deulofeu interest

Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino have confirmed they have received enquiries for Gerard Deulofeu, who has been linked with both Aston Villa and Roma. “There are top clubs interested, it’s true, but nothing’s advanced as things stand”, the Udinese sporting director told Sky in Italy. We don’t want to sell any players in January, but it could change. It will depend on many factors”.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Dawson moves to Molineux on two-and-a-half-year deal

Wolves have completed the signing of centre-back Craig Dawson from West Ham. Dawson, 32, makes the move to Molineux on a two-and-a-half-year contract, sealing a return to the Midlands having spent a large chunk of his playing career at West Brom before moving to London in 2019.

OFFICIAL: Juventus appoint Calvo head sports activities

Juventus said on Sunday it had appointed Francesco Calvo as its chief football officer, heading the Italian Serie A club’s sport activities. Calvo, who already filled the role of chief of staff at the club, will report to Chief Executive Maurizio Scanavino, the company said in a note.

