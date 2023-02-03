Transfer News: Done Deals, Madrid Want To Buy Adeyemi In The Summer, Spurs Almost Signed Ex-Barca Star In January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Madrid Want To Buy Adeyemi In The Summer

Real Madrid are set to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi this summer, claims DefensaCentral, as Los Blancos see the 21-year-old forward as the ideal man to play opposite Vincius Junior for many years. That reported interest comes despite a rough first year in the Bundesliga for Adeyemi. He’s battled foot injuries and managed just one league goal, scored last weekend, in his debut season in 14 appearances.

Spurs Almost Signed Ex-Barca Star In January

Tottenham almost signed former Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu from Udinese in the January transfer window and had a deal all agreed with the winger. Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal then fell through when the former Barcelona man suffered a serious knee injury that forced him onto the sidelines.

Harrison expected to sign new Leeds deal

Jack Harrison is expected to sign an improved contract at Leeds United in the coming weeks, Sky Sports can reveal, after he was called back to the club whilst undergoing a medical at Leicester City on deadline day. Leicester agreed a fee of £20m plus add ons with Leeds mid-afternoon on Tuesday and the winger was given permission to travel to the East Midlands to complete the deal.

Real Madrid could let Modric go

Real Madrid are considering letting Luka Modric leave at the end of the season, as reported by Sport. The Croatia international is out of contract at the end of the campaign and president Florentino Perez could decide not to offer a renewal.

Martinelli signs new Arsenal deal until 2027

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027, according to The Athletic. The 21-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season although the club did hold a two-year option, which would have allowed them to extend his deal until 2026. Martinelli has scored seven goals in 27 games for Arsenal this season.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Idah signs new Norwich deal

Norwich have announced that Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has signed a new contract, extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2028.

OFFICIAL: Inter announce Darmian contract renewal

