Transfer News: Done Deals, Lille Reject Brighton’s Offer For Baleba, Man Utd Keen On Sofyan Amrabat

Lille Reject Brighton’s Offer For Baleba

Lille have rejected Brighton’s first offer for Carlos Baleba of €17M + €3M add ons.

The French club want €30M to sell the midfielder, who Brighton see as the perfect Caicedo replacement. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd Keen On Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat a month ago. They’ll look to close a deal for the Moroccan international in the coming days. (Source: tw/Di Marzio)

Chelsea Make Contract Offer To La

Chelsea have offered Romeo La a seven-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Personal terms are already agreed. (Source: tw/sacha tavolieri)

Barca Agree Terms With Cancelo

FC Barcelona have reached a complete agreement with João Cancelo on personal terms. He has agreed to lower his salary substantially to help the club.

Now Barça must agree a deal with Man City. (Source: tw/fansjavimiguel)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Rico Lewis has put pen to paper on a new long term deal at Manchester City valid until June 2028. (Source: Manchester City FC)

OFFICIAL: Monaco have signed Denis Zakaria from Juventus for €20 million on a five-year deal. (Source: AS_Monaco)

Mr_Krabbs (

)