SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Lille Reject Brighton’s Offer For Baleba, Man Utd Keen On Sofyan Amrabat

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Lille Reject Brighton’s Offer For Baleba

Lille have rejected Brighton’s first offer for Carlos Baleba of €17M + €3M add ons.

The French club want €30M to sell the midfielder, who Brighton see as the perfect Caicedo replacement. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd Keen On Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat a month ago. They’ll look to close a deal for the Moroccan international in the coming days. (Source: tw/Di Marzio)

Chelsea Make Contract Offer To La

Chelsea have offered Romeo La a seven-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Personal terms are already agreed. (Source: tw/sacha tavolieri)

Barca Agree Terms With Cancelo

FC Barcelona have reached a complete agreement with João Cancelo on personal terms. He has agreed to lower his salary substantially to help the club.

Now Barça must agree a deal with Man City. (Source: tw/fansjavimiguel)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Rico Lewis has put pen to paper on a new long term deal at Manchester City valid until June 2028. (Source: Manchester City FC)

OFFICIAL: Monaco have signed Denis Zakaria from Juventus for €20 million on a five-year deal. (Source: AS_Monaco)

Mr_Krabbs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why The Decision By EPL To Suspend Officials That Handled Man United’s Game Last Night Is Unfair

3 mins ago

West Ham vs Chelsea: Kickoff Time, Date And Match Venue

27 mins ago

Video: Monaco To Make New Offer For Balogun

41 mins ago

Major Area Chelsea Must Strengthen This Summer If They Are To Compete With Big Clubs This Season

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button