Transfer News: Done Deals, Lille Reject Brighton’s Offer For Baleba, Man Utd Keen On Sofyan Amrabat
Lille Reject Brighton’s Offer For Baleba
Lille have rejected Brighton’s first offer for Carlos Baleba of €17M + €3M add ons.
The French club want €30M to sell the midfielder, who Brighton see as the perfect Caicedo replacement. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Man Utd Keen On Sofyan Amrabat
Manchester United agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat a month ago. They’ll look to close a deal for the Moroccan international in the coming days. (Source: tw/Di Marzio)
Chelsea Make Contract Offer To La
Chelsea have offered Romeo La a seven-year contract, with the option of a further year.
Personal terms are already agreed. (Source: tw/sacha tavolieri)
Barca Agree Terms With Cancelo
FC Barcelona have reached a complete agreement with João Cancelo on personal terms. He has agreed to lower his salary substantially to help the club.
Now Barça must agree a deal with Man City. (Source: tw/fansjavimiguel)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Rico Lewis has put pen to paper on a new long term deal at Manchester City valid until June 2028. (Source: Manchester City FC)
OFFICIAL: Monaco have signed Denis Zakaria from Juventus for €20 million on a five-year deal. (Source: AS_Monaco)
