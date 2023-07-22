SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Kylian Mbappe To Chelsea, Arnaut Danjuma To Undergo Everton Medical

Kylian Mbappe To Chelsea

Chelsea are interested in Kylian Mbappé.

The Blues are studying the feasibility of the transfer alongside ANOTHER Premier League club. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Arnaut Danjuma To Undergo Everton Medical

Arnaut Danjuma will undergo his Everton medical today, as he edges closer towards a move to Goodison Park. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

PSG Make Offer For Bounou

PSG have made a verbal offer of €12M + bonuses to Sevilla for Yassine Bounou.

The Spanish club want €20 million for the Goalkeeper. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Leverkusen Set To Sign Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen are set to sign Victor Boniface from Union Saint Gilloise for €20m plus add-ons. it was advanced since yesterday and finally completed.

He’s a huge signing for Leverkusen and will undergo his medical today. (Source: Berger_pj)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Samuel Umtiti has signed for LOSC on a two-year contract and a doggo appeared during his presentation. (Source: losc lille)

OFFICIAL: Stoke have re-signed right-back Ki-Jana Hoever from Wolves on a season-long loan. (Source: Stoke City FC)

