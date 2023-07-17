Transfer News: Done Deals, Kvaratskhelia To Newcastle, Marcus Rashford To Sign New Man United Deal

Kvaratskhelia To Newcastle

Newcastle United have made a stunning £82 million bid for Georgia and Napoli winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Marcus Rashford To Sign New Man United Deal

Man Utd have reached an agreement in principle with Marcus Rashford over new 5-year contract until 2028.

The English forward Rejected bigger offers from other clubs to stay at old Trafford. (Source: David Ornstein)

Chelsea Weighing Leicester Offer For Ampadu

Chelsea are weighing up an offer from Leeds United for Ethan Ampadu.

He has just one year left on his contract and Chelsea are open to selling for around £12million. (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

Caicedo Unhappy About Delayed Chelsea Move

Moises Caicedo is really unhappy an agreement for a move to Chelsea isn’t in place yet. He returns to Brighton with progress expected this week. (Source: Jacobs Ben)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for a €15 million fee. (Source: Chelsea Football Club)

OFFICIAL: Real Betis have signed midfielder Marc Roca on a season-long loan from Leeds United. (Source: Real Betis)

