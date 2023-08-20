SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Kolo Muani To Paris Saint Germain, Elye Wahi Completes Lens Medical

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Kolo Muani To Paris Saint Germain

A Total agreement has been reached between PSG and Randal Kolo Muani over a 5-year contract. (Source: Foot mercato)

Elye Wahi Completes Lens Medical

Chelsea and West Ham transfer target, Elye Wahi has completed medical tests and becomes new RC Lens player on a €35m package deal, which was sealed today. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Gabri Viega Set To Join Napoli

Napoli and Celta Vigo are preparing all documents for Gabri Veiga deal to be signed on Sunday. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan Closing In On Pellegrino

AC Milan are closing in on deal to sign 2002 born centre back Marco Pellegrino on permanent deal from Platense.

Total package close to €3m, with the deal at final stages now. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Krasnodar have signed centre-back Tormena from Braga for €2m. (Source: Krasnodar)

OFFICIAL: Lecce have signed striker Nikola Krstovic from Dunajska Streda for €3.8m. (Source: Lecce)

Mr_Krabbs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Final EPL Table After Today’s Games As Man United Dropped Points, Liverpool And Man City Won

21 mins ago

Karim Benzema inspires Al Ittihad to a 2-0 win to move to the top spot of Saudi Arabia League table

33 mins ago

Transfer: Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic; Chelsea submit £15m bid for Petrovic

44 mins ago

LIV 3-1 BOU: Three Liverpool Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Bournemouth

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button