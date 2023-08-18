Transfer News: Done Deals, Kevin Volland Signs For Union Berlin, Barcelona Keen On Giovani Lo Celso

Kevin Volland Signs For Union Berlin

Kevin Volland has left Monaco and joined Union Berlin for a fee of €4m + €1.5m add ons. (Source: FC Union Berlin)

Barcelona Keen On Lo Celso

Barcelona head coach Xavi thinks Giovani Lo Celso is the perfect ‘plan B’ target if they fail in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. (Source: The Athletic FC)

Fulham & Aston Villa Interested In Montiel

Fulham and Aston Villa are both interested in World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel.

Sevilla will not accept a loan offer and will only negotiate a full sale. (Source: gaston edul)

Goncalo Borges Attracting Interest

West Ham and Everton are interested in Porto winger Gonçalo Borges as we draw near to the final days of the transfer window.

2001 born winger, attracting interest as could be on the move. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Hull have signed midfielder Scott Twine from Burnley on a season-long loan. (Source: Hull City)

OFFICIAL: AS Roma have signed Renato Sanches from PSG on a season-long loan, with an option to buy. (Source: AS Roma EN)

