Transfer News: Done Deals, Juve Want To Offload Ex-Man Utd Star, Everton Unlikely To Sign Ex-Madrid Star

Juve Want To Offload Ex-Man Utd Star

Juventus are keen to offload former Manchester United star Paul Pogba after becoming frustrated with the midfielder who is yet to play a single competition minute since returning from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The Turin giants are considering terminating his contract or selling the Frenchman. It’s thought Pogba could leave and head to a club in Major League Soccer.

Everton Unlikely To Sign Ex-Madrid Star

Everton are unlikely to sign Isco on a free transfer despite failing to sign any players during the January transfer window. The Toffees have looked at the possibility of landing Isco but have concerns over whether the former Real Madrid has the physical profile needed to thrive in the Premier League, according to The Independent.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: LAFC sign Spanish defender ​​Sergi Palencia

LAFC have signed Spanish right back ​​Sergi Palencia through the 2024 MLS season with a 2025 option, the club announced Thursday. The 26-year-old defender was last at Ligue 2 side Saint-Étienne, the same French club DP forward Dénis Bouanga played for before joining the Black & Gold last summer. However, Palencia spent the last several seasons on loan at Leganés, a club in Spain’s second division.

OFFICIAL: Atlanta United sign Peru international center back Luis Abram

Atlanta United have finalized a key center back signing before the 2023 MLS season, announcing Thursday they’ve acquired Peru international Luis Abram from Segunda Division side Granada. The 26-year-old defender’s contract runs through the 2026 MLS season.

