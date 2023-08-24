Transfer News: Done Deals, Joaquin Correa To Marseille, Folarin Balogun Set To Join AS Monaco
Joaquin Correa To Marseille
Joaquín Correa to Marseille is reportedly done. The forward will undergo his medical soon. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Folarin Balogun Set To Join AS Monaco
AS Monaco and Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Folarin Balogun. (Source: Sky Sports )
Jonny Evans On The Verge Of Signing Man Utd Deal
Jonny Evans is on the verge of signing for Manchester United on a one-year contract.
That could mean Harry Maguire is now 6th choice centre-back at the club. (Source: Telegraph)
Piroe On His Way To Leeds United
Joel Piroe, on his way to medical tests at Leeds United — deal agreed between clubs with Swansea.
All parties expect deal to be signed by the end of the week. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Aberdeen have signed centre-back Richard Jensen from Górnik Zabrze for £200k on a three-year deal. (Source: Aberdeen)
OFFICIAL: Las Palmas have signed Máximo Perrone from Manchester City on a season-long loan, no option to buy. (Source: UDLP_Oficial)
