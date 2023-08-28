Transfer News: Done Deals, Joao Cancelo On His Way To Barca, Marc Cucurella Close To Joining Man Utd
Joao Cancelo On His Way To Barca
João Cancelo is traveling to Barcelona tonight to complete his move from Man City. (Source: Gerard Romero)
Marc Cucurella Close To Joining Man Utd
Chelsea defender, Marc Cucurella is very close to joining Manchester United on a season-long deal. (Source: Marca)
Valencia Reach Agreement For Selim Amallah
Valencia have reached an agreement with Valladolid to sign Selim Amallah on loan with a buy option clause worth €7.5m. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Nunes Desperate For Man City Switch
Matheus Nunes has stopped training for Wolves as he tries to push through a move to Manchester City.
Wolves are standing firm and won’t sell the midfielder unless their valuation is met. (Source: David_Ornstein)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: PAOK have signed midfielder Soualiho Meïté on a season-long loan from Benfica. (Source: PAOK)
OFFICIAL: West Ham have confirmed the signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax for €41.5m + €3m add ons. (Source: West Ham United)
