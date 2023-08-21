Transfer News: Done Deals, Jeremy Doku To Manchester City, Laporte Closing In On Al-Nassr Move

Jeremy Doku To Manchester City

Manchester City and West Ham are battling it out to sign Rennes forward Jérémy Doku, but the citizens are reportedly ahead of their English counterparts for the signature of the Belgian forward. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Laporte Closing In On Al-Nassr Move

Aymeric Laporte will travel to Saudi Arabia today to complete a £23.5m move to Al-Nassr. (Source: Mail Sport)

Man United Chasing Vlachodimos

Manchester United are chasing a deal to sign Benfica’s Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. (Source: Mail Sport)

Al-Shabab Reach Agreement For Gray

Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab have reached an agreement with Everton to sign Demarai Gray. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: PSV have signed Sergino Dest on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with an option to buy for €10m. (Source: PSV)

OFFICIAL: Heerenveen have signed midfielder Luuk Brouwers on a season-long loan from Utrecht. (Source: Heerenveen FC)

OFFICIAL: Besiktas have signed midfielder Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov from CSKA Moscow for €4.5m. (Source: Besiktas)

