Transfer News: Done Deals, Jeremy Doku To Manchester City, Al-Ahli Make €32M Bid For De Paul

Jeremy Doku To Manchester City

Manchester City have reached a total agreement with Rennes to sign Jeremy Doku for just over €60m.

Medical scheduled for this week, contract signing on the weekend. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Al-Ahli Make €32M Bid For De Paul

Al-Ahli have made an official €32M bid to Atletico Madrid for Rodrigo De Paul.

Talks over personal terms are ongoing with the midfielder. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Gravenberch May Leave Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are no longer ruling out the possibility of selling Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the midfielder. (Source: Sky Sports)

Henry Named As New France U-21 Coach

Thierry Henry is the new head coach of France u21s.

The FFF unanimously validated his appointment. (Source: Le parisien sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Josh Cullen has signed a new contract at Burnley until 2026. (Source: Burnley Official)

OFFICIAL: Bayer Leverkusen have signed right-back Josip Stanisic from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan. (Source: Bayer Leverkusen)

Mr_Krabbs (

)