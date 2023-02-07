Transfer News: Done Deals, Inter Target Chelsea Star, Arsenal In Pole Position To Land Serie A Star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Inter Target Chelsea Star

Chelsea could be set to lose another of their young defender to Serie A, according to Italian reporter Niccolo Ceccarini. That’s because Inter are understood to be targeting Trevoh Chalobah, who is likely to see his minutes reduced following the arrival of Benoit Badiashile and the return of Wesley Fofana from injury, as a replacement for PSG-bound Milan Skriniar.

Arsenal In Pole Position To Land Serie A Star

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has decided to leave Lazio and might join Arsenal in the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. It has been reported that the midfielder has made an ‘irreversible decision’ to leave the club whose contract ends in June 2024. Lazio demanded up to £100m for the player last summer but might be forced to sell him for half that amount should the Gunners come calling in July.

Hasenhuttl turns down Hoffenheim

Pellegrino Matarazzo is set to be named as Hoffenheim’s new manager on Wednesday after Ralph Hasenhuttl turned down the chance to take over the struggling Bundesliga side. Sky in Germany expect Matarazzo to take charge of training for the first time on Wednesday and be on the bench when they face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: QPR sign free agent Martin until the end of the season

QPR have signed striker Chris Martin until the end of the season, having been a free agent after leaving Bristol City on Deadline Day.

“I am delighted to get things wrapped up,” Martin said on the QPR club website.

OFFICIAL: Coombs pens Man City extension

Laura Coombs has signed a two-year contract extension with Man City.

Speaking after signing her new deal, she told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to get this new deal sorted. I feel really settled and valued at Manchester City. We’ve got a great group here that’s so ambitious and so driven, and I’m very happy to continue to be a part of that.

SportingAbimbola (

)