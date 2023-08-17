Transfer News: Done Deals, Inter Make €25M Offer For Pavard, Man Utd & Liverpool Keen On Gravenberch
Inter Make €25M Offer For Pavard
Inter have made an offer of €25M to Bayern for Benjamin Pavard.
A deal remains difficult due to Bayern’s high demands but the player is insisting because he wants to leave. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Man Utd & Liverpool Keen On Gravenberch
Manchester United and Liverpool are really exploring the possibility of signing Ryan Gravenberch.
Bayern Munich’s position hasn’t changed – they don’t want to sell him, but he has been insisting on trying for a Premier League move in recent days. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Zaniolo Set To Join Aston Villa
Nicoló Zaniolo will sign his contract with Aston Villa tonight. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
England FA Considering Wiegman
The FA will consider Sarina Wiegman as Gareth Southgate’s successor if or when he moves on from being manager of England’s men’s team. (Source: ESPN UK)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Norwich have signed goalkeeper George Long from Millwall for free on a two-year deal. (Source: Norwich City)
OFFICIAL: Luton Town have signed Tim Krul from Norwich. (Source: Luton Town FC)
