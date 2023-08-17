SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Inter Make €25M Offer For Pavard, Man Utd & Liverpool Keen On Gravenberch

Inter Make €25M Offer For Pavard

Inter have made an offer of €25M to Bayern for Benjamin Pavard.

A deal remains difficult due to Bayern’s high demands but the player is insisting because he wants to leave. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd & Liverpool Keen On Gravenberch

Manchester United and Liverpool are really exploring the possibility of signing Ryan Gravenberch.

Bayern Munich’s position hasn’t changed – they don’t want to sell him, but he has been insisting on trying for a Premier League move in recent days. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Zaniolo Set To Join Aston Villa

Nicoló Zaniolo will sign his contract with Aston Villa tonight. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

England FA Considering Wiegman

The FA will consider Sarina Wiegman as Gareth Southgate’s successor if or when he moves on from being manager of England’s men’s team. (Source: ESPN UK)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Norwich have signed goalkeeper George Long from Millwall for free on a two-year deal. (Source: Norwich City)

OFFICIAL: Luton Town have signed Tim Krul from Norwich. (Source: Luton Town FC)

