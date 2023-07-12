Transfer News: Done deals in July 2023 Including James Maddison, Kai Havertz, And Kovacic

Good day friends, I hope today is going on well. However, I’ve got the latest transfer gist for you all, so enjoy your time reading this. Happy Reading.

Done Deals for summer 2023: Some Of The Top Premier League club’s new signings

The 2023-24 summer window opened on Saturday June 10 and won’t close until 11pm GMT on Friday September 1. Premier league clubs will have the opportunity to add to their respective clubs players they deemed fit to help in the quest of winning the 2023/24 EPL Trophy.

Check it out below:

Arsenal

Player’s Name From Fee

Kai Havertz Chelsea £65m

Chelsea

Player’s Name From Fee

Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig £50m

Nicolas Jackson Villareal £30m

Diego Moriera Benfica Free

Liverpool

Player’s Name From Fee

Mac Allister Brighton £35m

Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig £60.1m

Manchester City

Player’s Name From Fee

Mateo Kovacic Chelsea £25m

Newcastle United

Player’s Name From Fee

Sandro Tonali AC Milan £55m

Yankuba Minteh Odense £6m

Manchester United

Player’s Name From Fee

Mason Mount Chelsea £60m

Tottenham Hotspur

Player’s Name From Fee

Manor Solomon Shakhtar Donetsk Free

James Maddison Leicester City £40m

Pedro Porro Sporting Lisbon £39m

Guglielmo Vicario Empoli £17.2m

Just as premier league clubs are signing new players for the forthcoming season, other clubs around the world are also buying players from them as well as other leagues in the world. Below are some of them:

Tobias Figueiredo [Hull – Fortaleza] Undisclosed

David Datro Fofana [Chelsea – Union Berlin] Loan

Brenden Aaronson [Leeds – Union Berlin] Loan

Marc Bola [Middlesbrough – Samsunspor] Undisclosed

Lucas Hernandez [Bayern Munich – Paris St-Germain] £34m

Diego Llorente [Leeds – Roma] Loan

Manuel Ugarte [Sporting Lisbon – Paris St-Germain] £51.1m

Milan Skriniar [Inter Milan – PSG] Free

Granit Xhaka [Arsenal – Bayer Leverkusen] £21.4m

Robin Koch [Leeds – Eintracht Frankfurt] Season loan

Angel di Maria [Juventus – Benfica] Free

Caglar Soyuncu [Leicester – Atletico Madrid] Free

Danel Sinani [Norwich – St Pauli] Free

Other transfer gossips are as follows:

Harry Kane

Tottenham and England forward, Harry Kane is keen on joining Bayern Munich this summer. The Bavarian are ready to make a third bid for the Spurs legendary striker who is ready to make a move a way from the club.

Paul Pogba

France international, Paul Pogba might be on his way out of the Serie A club, Juventus, having played just 6 games since his comeback from injury.

Meanwhile, the Biaconneri wants only €10 million just to sell the star midfielder this summer.

Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich are set to let go of their Senegal forward, Sadio Mane for just €25 million. The ex-Liverpool player arrived last season and he’s on the verge of leaving the club this summer.

Femipraiz (

)