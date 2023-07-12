Transfer News: Done deals in July 2023 Including James Maddison, Kai Havertz, And Kovacic
Done Deals for summer 2023: Some Of The Top Premier League club’s new signings
The 2023-24 summer window opened on Saturday June 10 and won’t close until 11pm GMT on Friday September 1. Premier league clubs will have the opportunity to add to their respective clubs players they deemed fit to help in the quest of winning the 2023/24 EPL Trophy.
Check it out below:
Arsenal
Player’s Name From Fee
Kai Havertz Chelsea £65m
Chelsea
Player’s Name From Fee
Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig £50m
Nicolas Jackson Villareal £30m
Diego Moriera Benfica Free
Liverpool
Player’s Name From Fee
Mac Allister Brighton £35m
Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig £60.1m
Manchester City
Player’s Name From Fee
Mateo Kovacic Chelsea £25m
Newcastle United
Player’s Name From Fee
Sandro Tonali AC Milan £55m
Yankuba Minteh Odense £6m
Manchester United
Player’s Name From Fee
Mason Mount Chelsea £60m
Tottenham Hotspur
Player’s Name From Fee
Manor Solomon Shakhtar Donetsk Free
James Maddison Leicester City £40m
Pedro Porro Sporting Lisbon £39m
Guglielmo Vicario Empoli £17.2m
Just as premier league clubs are signing new players for the forthcoming season, other clubs around the world are also buying players from them as well as other leagues in the world. Below are some of them:
Tobias Figueiredo [Hull – Fortaleza] Undisclosed
David Datro Fofana [Chelsea – Union Berlin] Loan
Brenden Aaronson [Leeds – Union Berlin] Loan
Marc Bola [Middlesbrough – Samsunspor] Undisclosed
Lucas Hernandez [Bayern Munich – Paris St-Germain] £34m
Diego Llorente [Leeds – Roma] Loan
Manuel Ugarte [Sporting Lisbon – Paris St-Germain] £51.1m
Milan Skriniar [Inter Milan – PSG] Free
Granit Xhaka [Arsenal – Bayer Leverkusen] £21.4m
Robin Koch [Leeds – Eintracht Frankfurt] Season loan
Angel di Maria [Juventus – Benfica] Free
Caglar Soyuncu [Leicester – Atletico Madrid] Free
Danel Sinani [Norwich – St Pauli] Free
Other transfer gossips are as follows:
Harry Kane
Tottenham and England forward, Harry Kane is keen on joining Bayern Munich this summer. The Bavarian are ready to make a third bid for the Spurs legendary striker who is ready to make a move a way from the club.
Paul Pogba
France international, Paul Pogba might be on his way out of the Serie A club, Juventus, having played just 6 games since his comeback from injury.
Meanwhile, the Biaconneri wants only €10 million just to sell the star midfielder this summer.
Sadio Mane
Bayern Munich are set to let go of their Senegal forward, Sadio Mane for just €25 million. The ex-Liverpool player arrived last season and he’s on the verge of leaving the club this summer.
