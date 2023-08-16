Transfer News: Done Deals, Hugo Lloris Set To Join Lazio, Liverpool Reignite Interest In Gravenberch

Hugo Lloris Set To Join Lazio

Hugo Lloris is on the verge of joining Lazio from Tottenham. Just final details to be agreed and then it’s done. (Source: Di Marzio)

Liverpool Reignite Interest In Gravenberch

Liverpool have reactivated their interest in Ryan Gravenberch this week and are in talks with his representatives.

He is also on the list of Manchester United, but no offer has been made yet. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Man City Wanted Lamine Yamal

Manchester City tried to steal 16-year old Lamine Yamal from Barcelona.

The idea was to send him on loan to Girona this season before coming back to City next year. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Bernardo Silva’s New Deal Has €50M Release Clause

Bernardo Silva’s new contract with Manchester City is expected to have a €50M release clause for the summer of 2024. (Source: 10JoseAlvarez)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Sheffield United have signed Tom Davies on a three-year contract. The midfielder joins on a free transfer. (Source: Sheffield United)

OFFICIAL: Wolfsburg have signed Lovro Majer from Stade Rennes. €30M fee + €5m add ons. Contract until June 2028. (Source: VfL_Wolfsburg)

Mr_Krabbs (

)