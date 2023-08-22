Transfer News: Done Deals: Hugo Ekitike Attracting West Ham Interest, Jeremy Doku To Manchester City

Hugo Ekitike Attracting West Ham Interest

PSG’s Luis Campos and West Ham had a meeting yesterday to discuss the possible transfer of Hugo Ekitike. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Jeremy Doku To Manchester City

Jérémy Doku is due to travel to England today for his medical with Manchester City. (Source: Sky Sports)

Nuamah To Join Lyon

Ernest Nuamah to Lyon is done.

The 19-year old will join on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for €25M + €5M add ons. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Roberto Rejected Saudi Arabia Offer

Sergi Roberto has rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia.

A club offered a €15M fee to Barcelona but the player is appreciated by Xavi and he wants to remain in his new role as captain. (Source: Sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Newcastle have signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal. (Source: NUFC)

OFFICIAL: FC Köln have signed winger Faride Alidou on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Source: FC Köln)

Mr_Krabbs (

)