Transfer News: Done Deals, Hazard Set To Retire From Football, Chelsea Interested In Dewsbury-Hall

Hazard Set To Retire From Football

Former Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard is on the verge of retiring from professional football. He is currently 32-years old. (Source: MARCA)

Chelsea Interested In Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea have been linked with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Leicester city do not want to sell the midfielder. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)

Deivid Washington Closing To Joining The Blues

Deivid Washington will travel to London at the end of this week to complete his move to Chelsea. AS Monaco tried until the end, but Deivid only wanted Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

David Raya To Complete Arsenal Switch

Arsenal are taking David Raya on a £3m loan deal with a £27m buy option.

The goalkeeper has signed a new deal at Brentford meaning Arsenal either sign him permanently in a year or Brentford keep him. (Source: David Ornstein)

OFFICIAL: RB Salzburg have signed midfielder Elione Fernandes-Neto from Fortuna Düsseldorf for €3m and loaned him to FC Liefering for the season. (Source: RB Salzburg)

OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt have signed centre-back Nnamdi Collins from Borussia Dortmund for €1m. (Source: Eintracht Frankfurt)

