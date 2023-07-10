Transfer News: Done Deals, Harry Kane To PSG, Everton In Advanced Talks To Sign Ashley Young

Harry Kane To PSG

Luis Enrique is making Harry Kane his priority for the number 9 position at PSG.

Kane is open to the interest of the Spanish coach and discussions have already started between PSG and Tottenham – Fabián Ruiz could be included in the deal. (Source: psg community)

Everton In Advanced Talks To Sign Ashley Young

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Ashley Young on a free transfer. A one-year deal is expected to be in place in the next 48 hours. (Source: Sky Sports)

Henderson Set To Sign Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson’s transfer to Al-Ettifaq is very advanced. Steven Gerrard wants to reunite with his old teammate. (Source: L’equipe)

Newcastle Prepared To Sell Saint-Maximin

Newcastle are considering selling Allan Saint-Maximin to help fund the arrival of Harvey Barnes.

Saudi clubs have already contacted the player’s representatives. (Source: Telegraph Football)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: England u16 star Frankie Runham has decided to sign a new long term contract and commit his future to Chelsea. (Source: Chelsea Football Club)

OFFICIAL: Girona have signed Daley Blind on a free transfer after he left Bayern Munich. Two-year deal. (Source: Girona FC)

