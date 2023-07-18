Transfer News: Done Deals, Harry Kane rejects PSG interest, Man Utd to sell Martial

Harry Kane rejects PSG interest

Harry Kane has rejected interest from French champions, Paris Saint-Germain for his signature as per The Telegraph. The English striker has reportedly made it clear that he would only be interested in a move to Bayern Munich if he is to move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd to sell Martial

Erik ten Hag will seek to sell Anthony Martial this summer if the club manage to secure the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Ten Hag is keen to move on striker Anthony Martial this summer – the Frenchman has undergone another frustrating season without sustained form or fitness. The striker is a favourite of United co-chairman Joel Glazer but the boss is set to win the argument on cashing in.

Andre Onana deal

Having already announced the signing of Mason Mount, Manchester United will be keen to get another big name in. With David de Gea officially a free agent, Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with former player Andre Onana. A deal is all but done and should be announced before the end of the week.

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu looks set to leave the club this summer.

Ampadu is in advanced talks to sign permanently for relegated Leeds, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 22-year-old is scheduled travel with Mauricio Pochettino’s side on their pre-season tour of the USA but this now looks unlikely.

The Wales international looks set to the leave the Blues on a permanent deal after a variety of loan spells away from the club.

THE LATEST ON DISASI

The 25-year-old Monaco defender looks set to be heading for the Premier League. But will his next club be Newcastle or Manchester United?

Disasi made 49 appearances in all competitions for Monaco last season, scoring six goals and contributing four assists.

Done Deals

Mansfield sign former Cambridge United defender

Mansfield Town have signed full-back George Williams on a one-year contract following his release by League One club Cambridge United.

Williams, 30, can also play in central defence and his deal with the Stags has an option for a further 12 months.

Udinese sign Huddersfield Town midfielder

Italian Serie A side Udinese have signed midfielder Etienne Camara from Championship club Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

While the Bianconeri unveiled the 20-year-old on Friday, Huddersfield have now confirmed the transfer is complete.

