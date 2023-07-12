SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Harry Kane, Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe & Bernardo Silva

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is keen to join Bayern Munich this summer as the Bundesliga champions consider submitting a third bid for the player. (Source: Julien Lawrence)

Paul Pogba

Juventus only want €10 million to sell Paul Pogba this summer.

He has only played 6 games with the Bianconeri since his comeback. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich only want €20 million to sell Sadio Mané this summer. (Source: Sky Germany)

Kylian Mbappe

The Emir of Qatar is furious with the Kylian Mbappé situation. He wants the Frenchman sold now. (Source: Le Parisien)

Bernardo Silva

Al Hilal have informed Manchester City that they are ready to pay £60m for midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Source: CBS Sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: David Datro Fofana has joined Union Berlin on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with no option to buy. (Source:1. FC Union Berlin)

OFFICIAL: Girona have signed Daley Blind on a free transfer after he left Bayern Munich. Two-year deal. (Source: Girona FC)

