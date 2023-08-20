Transfer News: Done Deals, Hakim Ziyech Leaves Chelsea For Galatasaray, Saudi Arabia Eyeing Martial
Hakim Ziyech Leaves Chelsea For Galatasaray
Hakim Ziyech has officially left Chelsea and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan. (Source: Galatasaray SK)
Saudi Arabia Eyeing Martial
Man United forward Anthony Martial is the latest player to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League. (Source: Mirror Football)
Ajax Sign Josip Sutalo
Ajax have signed Josip Sutalo in a deal worth €21m from Dinamo Zagreb. He will pen a five-year contract. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Wan-Bissaka Rejects Man United Exit
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the latest player to refuse to leave Man United.
The defender joins McTominey and Maguire in preferring to sit on his bumper contract rather than leave in search of regular first-team football. (Source: Mail Sport)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Alexander Mitrović has signed for Al-Hilal for £52m. He’s penned a three year contract and will earn around £17m a season. (Source: Alhilal_FC)
OFFICIAL: Krasnodar have signed centre-back Tormena from Braga for €2m. (Source: Krasnodar)
