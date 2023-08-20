SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Hakim Ziyech Leaves Chelsea For Galatasaray, Saudi Arabia Eyeing Martial

Joner
Hakim Ziyech Leaves Chelsea For Galatasaray

Hakim Ziyech has officially left Chelsea and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan. (Source: Galatasaray SK)

Saudi Arabia Eyeing Martial

Man United forward Anthony Martial is the latest player to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League. (Source: Mirror Football)

Ajax Sign Josip Sutalo

Ajax have signed Josip Sutalo in a deal worth €21m from Dinamo Zagreb. He will pen a five-year contract. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Wan-Bissaka Rejects Man United Exit

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the latest player to refuse to leave Man United.

The defender joins McTominey and Maguire in preferring to sit on his bumper contract rather than leave in search of regular first-team football. (Source: Mail Sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Alexander Mitrović has signed for Al-Hilal for £52m. He’s penned a three year contract and will earn around £17m a season. (Source: Alhilal_FC)

OFFICIAL: Krasnodar have signed centre-back Tormena from Braga for €2m. (Source: Krasnodar)

1 hour ago
