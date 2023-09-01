Transfer News: Done Deals, Gravenberch To Undergo Liverpool Medical, Kylian Mbappe Set For PSG Stay

Gravenberch To Undergo Liverpool Medical

Ryan Gravenberch’s Liverpool medical is booked for early tomorrow morning.

He is travelling to England tonight and will sign a five-year deal with the Reds. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Kylian Mbappe Set For PSG Stay

Kylian Mbappé will stay at PSG this season.

PSG hope to extend his contract and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has noted that there have been ‘very good discussions.’ (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

PSV Reach Agreement For Lozano

PSV have reached an agreement in principle with Napoli to sign Hirving Lozano for €12m. (Source: Di Marzio)

Julian Draxler To Join Al-Arabi

PSG and Al-Arabi have agreed on the transfer of Julian Draxler.

Only a few details remain. After Abdou Diallo and perhaps Marco Verratti, another PSG player is preparing to play in Qatar.

The German midfielder would rejected approaches from Crystal Palace and also has a proposal from Saudi Arabia. (Source: L’equipe)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Tiémoué Bakayoko has joined Lorient on a two-year deal. Free transfer. (Source: FC Lorient)

OFFICIAL: Crystal Palace have signed Dean Henderson from Manchester United for £20m.

He has put pen to paper on a 5-year contract. (Source: CPFC)

